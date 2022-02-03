Cryptocurrency Hedge Fund ARK36 Appoints Chris Krokides, Tetyana Martyneko, And Marilena Iacovou

Cyprus-regulated cryptocurrency hedge fund ARK36 is strengthening its team in Cyprus by appointing Chris Krokides as Cryptocurrency Trader, Tetyana Martyneko as AML Officer and Marilena Iacovou as Office Manager.
Chris Krokides’ role will primarily involve managing the company's portfolio, performing technical and fundamental analysis, and maintaining risk to acceptable levels through hedging and increasing/decreasing fiat currencies as necessary. Chris Krokides began his career in investing as a Senior Auditor at Deloitte, managing a significant portfolio of clients among various industries such as Retail, Hospitality, Manufacturing and Forex. He joined ARK36 from Fabriik Crypto Exchange, where he worked within the Risk/Dealing department. Chris Krokides monitored the exchange's platform, set up alerts, and ensured the trading activity ran smoothly during this role.
Tetyana Martyneko is working with ARK36 to ensure the firm is entering into business deals with reliable investors. She will be responsible for conducting due diligence and KYC checks on retail and institutional investors before they can invest in the fund. Tetyana Martyneko worked at PrivatBank, the biggest commercial bank in Ukraine for over 14 years, across various departments, including its overseas Branch in Cyprus. She’s joining ARK36 from the Fintech payment card company AEON in Cyprus, where she held the Financial Consultant and Vendor Manager position.
Marilena Iacovou’s role at ARK36 will involve managing internal workflow schedules, client deadlines and client relationships. Her duties will also include maintaining good working relationships with all client contacts, including investment professionals, auditors, lawyers, and banking personnel. In addition, Marilena will review quarterly and annual financial work packages, quarterly and yearly financial statements, complex fee calculations, management fees, waterfall and capital account allocations.
ARK36 Chief Operating Officer Anto Paroian commented, “Chris Krokides, Tetyana Martyneko and Marilena Iacovou are highly skilled individuals. They’re joining ARK36 at a time where our business is expanding to accommodate a high demand from clients, and I’m confident they will make great additions to the team.”
ARK36 Cryptocurrency Trader Chris Krokides commented, “ARK36 is a powerhouse in the crypto space, and when I saw the exact role I was searching for at a firm that offers stellar performance figures, I knew I had to go for it. I’m thrilled to be joining the team.”