CryptoCompare, the global leader in digital asset data and FCA-authorised benchmark administrator, and Blockdaemon, the leading institutional-grade blockchain infrastructure company for node management and staking, today announced the launch of their industry-first family of Staking Yield Indices which enable more informed and sophisticated investment strategies in a regulated and secure environment.





The CryptoCompare Blockdaemon Staking Yield Index Family is designed to measure the annualised daily staking yield generated by the digital asset, allowing institutional investors to create total return and yield swap products, benchmark portfolios, conduct research, and more. The Index Family will initially feature five regulated indices that capture the annualised daily staking yield of the top-performing PoS digital assets: Avalanche, Cardano, Cosmos, Polkadot, and Solana.

The CryptoCompare Blockdaemon Staking Yield Indices have created a new standard for digital asset investment products, overcoming the limitations faced by traditional indices, which do not capture any staking rewards, generated by the underlying cryptocurrency,” said Charles Hayter, CEO and Co-Founder of CryptoCompare.



“These new innovative indices remove this hurdle, opening the door for new market participants while giving investors a vehicle by which they can easily gain exposure to the opportunities provided by staking.”



Participants of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchains delegate - or stake - their digital asset holdings to a validator node to further secure and strengthen a blockchain network while being rewarded with staking rewards for doing so. Currently, billions of dollars are staked across the digital asset ecosystem, which have been ignored by traditional index products until now.



