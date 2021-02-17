CryptoCompare Releases 2021 Benchmark For Digital Asset Exchanges, Rankings Improve As Standards Across The Industry Rise - Top-Tier Exchanges Gain Market Share As Data Transparency And Security Standards Improve

CryptoCompare, a global leader in digital asset data, released its updated Exchange Benchmark, revealing the Top-Tier exchanges based on a comprehensive methodology assessing counterparty, operational, trading and security risks. The report ranks more than 160 global spot exchanges, aiming to bring greater transparency and accountability to digital asset exchanges. The Benchmark assigns AA - E grades to help identify the lowest risk venues in the industry.
Key findings:
- Six exchanges received the highest grading (AA): Coinbase, Gemini, Bitstamp, Kraken, itBit, and Luno.
- Top-Tier exchanges gained 13% market share in the last 4 months.
- The number of Top-Tier exchanges grew as operational standards increased across the board.
- Data transparency, KYC stringency and transaction monitoring have improved.
Charles Hayter, Co-Founder and CEO of CryptoCompare said: “At a time of such tremendous growth of digital asset markets, it is of extreme importance to evaluate which exchanges are the most trustworthy. Our Exchange Benchmark, now the industry standard for ranking cryptocurrency exchanges, promotes transparency and maturity among trading venues.”
The report was released during a live webinar with Coinbase, Gemini, Kraken, Bitstamp, and TheBlock where they discussed what it takes to be a top-tier exchange.