CryptoCompare Joins IOWArocks, To Provide Proven Digital Asset Datasets - Satisfies Growing Global Demand For Real-Time, High-Quality Digital Asset Data - Cryptocurrency Market Reaches An All-Time High Of US$2 Trillion

IOWArocks, the global marketplace for data, tech, and services, today adds CryptoCompare to their rapidly expanding data marketplace. CryptoCompare is a global leader in digital asset data providing institutional and retail investors with high-quality real-time and historical data.
The IOWArocks marketplace, built on the advanced technology from MDX Technology, is a single and highly accessible destination for market and alternative data sources for both data owners and consumers alike.
Adding CryptoCompare’s data to the IOWArocks financial marketplace will allow its global community of trading professionals and investors to access a comprehensive dataset of over 250,000 digital asset pairs from more than 250 exchanges.
Charles Hayter, CEO and Co-Founder of CryptoCompare, commented, “Granularity and data integrity are our top priorities, we firmly believe that our datasets are unrivalled when measured by these terms. We are delighted to partner with the IOWArocks team because our values and approach are strongly aligned. Their technology is proven, and their new marketplace provides a valuable distribution network for our data.”
Paul Watmough, IOWArocks CEO & Co-Founder, commented, “It is no secret that cryptocurrencies have become very attractive to investors globally and news just in is that the market cap is now at two trillion dollars. These datasets are vital on our marketplace, and I am delighted CryptoCompare, with their outstanding data quality, have selected IOWArocks. Our ecosystem approach to both data and technology now presents a highly compelling proposition to the financial services, energy and commodity trading communities.”