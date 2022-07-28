BV_Trial Banner.gif
CryptoCompare Digital Asset Management Review - July: Ethereum Investment Products AUM Rises 44.6% To $6.57bn

Date 28/07/2022

It has been a turbulent couple of months for the digital asset ecosystem, marred by large losses and high-profile contagion events.  In the month of June, all but one product – the 21Shares Short Bitcoin ETP – recorded negative returns. July has seen this trend reverse, with all products covered by this report seeing positive 30-day returns.

 

Average daily volumes across all digital asset investment products are still significantly below the levels seen in 2021, with average daily volumes falling 44.6% to $122mn in July. This is the lowest average daily volume recorded since September 2020.

Key takeaways:

  • Ethereum-based products have been leading the bounce-back in July, driven by price movements in the underlying asset. Ethereum products have seen gains ranging from 25.9% to 37.8%, whilst Ethereum itself experienced 30-day returns of 13.6% (as of July 26th).  
  • In July, aggregate daily volumes across all digital asset investment products fell by an average of 44.6% to $122mn. This is the lowest average daily volume recorded since September 2020. This follows a trend of declining average daily volumes that started in November 2021. 
  • Bitcoin’s AUM rose 16.9% to $18.6bn in July, however, it fell in market share, currently at 69.9% of total AUM, down from 73.6% in June. Ethereum’s AUM rose 44.6% to $6.57bn while ‘Other’ and ‘Baskets’ AUM rose 21.8% to $1.00bn and 19.6% to $404mn, respectively.

  • The AUM of ETFs marginally rose by 0.64% to $1.93bn in July, as the SEC continues to deny approval for spot traded ETFs. Trust products continue to dominate the market, with the AUM of trust products rising 18.7% to $20.6bn (79.3% of total AUM).

Ethereum Investment Products Lead July Gains
Ethereum-based products have been leading the bounce-back in July, driven by price movements in the underlying asset. Ethereum products have seen gains ranging from 25.9% to 37.8%, whilst Ethereum itself experienced 30-day returns of 13.6% (as of July 26th). XBTProvider’s XETHEUR ETC product saw a 30-day return of 37.8%, making it the best performer of the month. 

CC_Fig_1_28Jul22.jpg

Average Daily Volumes Reach Lowest Level Since Sept 2020
In July, average daily volumes across all digital asset investment products fell by an average of 44.6% to $122mn. This is the lowest average daily volume recorded since September 2020.

CC_Fig_Two_28Jul22.jpg

 

Trust Products Continue to Dominate the Market
The AUM of ETFs marginally rose by 0.64% to $1.93bn in July, contrasting the AUM of trust products, which rose rising 18.7% to $20.6bn (79.3% of total AUM). The majority of AUM for trust products continued to reside in Grayscale’s Bitcoin (GBTC - $14.4bn– up 12.1% since June) and Ethereum (ETHE – $4.70bn – up 42.4%) products. 

CC_Fig_3_28Jul22.jpg

Download Report

