CryptoCompare Asset Report March 2022: Solana Leads In March Reaching Double Digit Returns

Both traditional and crypto markets had positive movements in March. Bitcoin and stock indices moved very tightly this month, with returns of 5.4%, 5.2%, and 5.1% for BTC, S&P500 and Nasdaq, respectively.
Solana was the biggest gainer in March following a 18.4% price increase to $123. No crypto assets saw negative returns, and all five saw reduced volatility from February, ranging from a high of 81.8% (SOL) to a low of 62.1% (ETH), edging ever closer to Nasdaq's volatility of 39.2%.
Access our latest Asset Report for all the latest insights.
Key takeaways:
- Total fees paid on the blockchain broke a four-month downward trend, increasing 18.3% to $15.2mn. This was coupled with an average fee per transaction increase of $1.84 to $1.91. Monthly transaction on the blockchain also increased from February to March, reaching 7.98mn – the highest month we’ve seen on Bitcoin in 2022.
- Cardano ended the month at $1.19, the first time in six months the cryptocurrency closed the month with a positive return, up 18.4%.
Majority Of Digital Assets Significantly Down Over 3 Month Period
Over the last three months, both BTC and XRP have almost recouped their losses, with returns of -1.5% and 1.7% respectively. All other assets are still significantly down, with SOL down the most, recording a three-month loss of -27.7%.
Ethereum Fees Fall Below $1bn
For the second consecutive month, Ethereum fees have continued to fall, this time sharply declining 37% down to a total of $424mn, following the 12month record fall of 46.7% which occurred the month prior. Low fees resulted in less ETH being burnt, as a result, the network was inflationary for the whole month.
Solana Leads In March Reaching Double Digit Returns
Solana’s price rose 23.2% in March, reaching $123 at month end, after previously falling to $99.8 at the end of February. This is the first time Solana has seen double digit return since October 2021 and the first time it has broken its 50-day moving average in 2022.