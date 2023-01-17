|
|
CryptoCompare data shows that derivative volumes continue to gain market share over spot volumes and in many cases, derivative markets show price leadership.
|
Derivatives Volumes vs Spot Volumes, 2022
|
The digital asset markets are operational 24/7 and are inherently more volatile than their traditional counterparts, making market monitoring solutions invaluable.
CryptoCompare’s enhanced derivatives data provides vital real-time, high-quality data needed to accurately monitor market movements with tick-level trade history available across all covered instruments and markets, at the maximum granularity provided by each exchange.
Accelerate your strategy by using our derivatives data to:
|
|
|
Key Features
|
|
|
Why choose CryptoCompare?
FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:
CryptoCompare: Accelerate Your Strategy With Market Leading Derivatives Data
Date 17/01/2023