BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach FM-TNS-Website-Banner-1-468x60.jpg FM-TNS-Website-Banner-2-468x60.jpg

CryptoCompare: Accelerate Your Strategy With Market Leading Derivatives Data

Date 17/01/2023

CryptoCompare data shows that derivative volumes continue to gain market share over spot volumes and in many cases, derivative markets show price leadership.

Derivatives Volumes vs Spot Volumes, 2022
Derivatives Volumes vs Spot Volumes 2022

The digital asset markets are operational 24/7 and are inherently more volatile than their traditional counterparts, making market monitoring solutions invaluable.

 

CryptoCompare’s enhanced derivatives data provides vital real-time, high-quality data needed to accurately monitor market movements with tick-level trade history available across all covered instruments and markets, at the maximum granularity provided by each exchange.

 

Accelerate your strategy by using our derivatives data to:

  • Gain insight into market sentiment by monitoring open interest, funding rates volume data and index tick data.

  • Easily compare futures across markets with our standardised instrument mapping.

  • Optimise trading strategies via backtesting using historical data.

  • Future-proof your business and stay compliant with our regulated pricing.

  • Identify new business opportunities by monitoring trading volume and open interest.

Key Features

Why choose CryptoCompare?


CryptoCompare is an FCA approved benchmark administrator and global leader in digital asset data, providing institutional and retail investors with real-time and historical data spanning 5,000+ coins and 300,000+ currency pairs.

We provide users with accurate and actionable derivatives data that can be utilised to enhance your market strategies. Whether you are an enterprise user or an individual trader, empower your strategy with CryptoCompare's trade, order book, historical, derivative, social and blockchain data.
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach