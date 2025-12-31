Crypto ETFs Listed Globally Suffered Net Outflows Of US$2.95 Billion In November According To New Research By ETFGI

iShares is the largest ETF/ETP provider in terms of assets with US$83.15 Bn, reflecting 46.4% market share; Grayscale Advisors is second with US$25.49 Bn and 14.2% market share, followed by Fidelity International with US$21.86 Bn and 12.2% market share. The top three providers, out of 75, account for 72.8% of Global crypto AUM, while the remaining 72 providers each have less than 4% market share.