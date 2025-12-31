ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm renowned for its expertise in subscription research, consulting services, events, and ETF TV on global ETF industry trends, reported Crypto ETFs listed globally suffered net outflows of US$2.95 billion in November according to new research by ETFGI. There was US$179.16 billion invested in the Crypto ETFs listed globally at the end of November, according to ETFGI’s November 2025 ETFs and ETPs Crypto industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
- Global Crypto ETF assets were US$179.16 billion at the end of November, down from the record high of US$229.53 billion in September 2025.
- Assets increased 17.8% year-to-date, rising from US$152.10 billion at the end of 2024 to US$179.16 billion.
- Net outflows of US$2.95 billion occurred in November.
- Year-to-date net inflows of US$47.87 billion are the second-highest on record:
- Highest: US$72.08 billion in 2024
- Third highest: US$9.02 billion in 2021
- November marked the first month of net outflows in 2025.
- iShares is the largest ETF/ETP provider in terms of assets with US$83.15 Bn, reflecting 46.4% market share; Grayscale Advisors is second with US$25.49 Bn and 14.2% market share, followed by Fidelity International with US$21.86 Bn and 12.2% market share. The top three providers, out of 75, account for 72.8% of Global crypto AUM, while the remaining 72 providers each have less than 4% market share.
Growth in assets in Crypto ETFs listed globally as of the end of November
The first Crypto ETP was listed in 2015, at the end of November there are now 405 products with 942 listings, assets of US$179.16 Bn, from 75 providers listed on 29 exchanges in 22 countries.
Bitcoin and Ethereum dominate, accounting for the vast majority of global digital asset ETF/ETP assets:
- Bitcoin: 127 products, US$142.46 Bn in assets, November flows –US$2.36 Bn, YTD flows US$26.26 Bn
- Ethereum: 62 products, US$25.05 Bn in assets, November flows –US$1.36 Bn, YTD flows US$12.89 Bn
November saw net outflows across major themes, particularly Bitcoin and Ethereum, contributing to a total industry outflow of US$2.95 Bn.
Despite November’s decline, YTD inflows remain strong, led by Bitcoin (US$26.26 Bn) and Ethereum (US$12.89 Bn), with total industry YTD inflows of US$47.87 Bn.
Smaller themes like Solana, Cardano, and Polkadot have modest but growing allocations:
- Solana: 9 products, US$1.38 Bn in assets, November flows US$0.03 Bn, YTD flows US$0.90 Bn
- Cardano: 3 products, US$69 Mn in assets, November flows US$0.03 Bn, YTD flows US$0.05 Bn
- Polkadot: 5 products, US$44 Mn in assets, November flows US$0.02 Bn, YTD flows US$0.01 Bn
Crypto diversification is evident with products linked to multiple blockchains and tokens, though assets outside Bitcoin/Ethereum remain relatively small (most under US$1 Bn).
Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 Crypto ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered
$2.17 Bn during November. Canary XRP ETF (XRPC US) gathered $348.82 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.
Top 20 Crypto ETFs/ETPs by net new assets November 2025
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
($ Mn)
Nov-25
|
NNA
($ Mn)
YTD-25
|
NNA
($ Mn)
Nov-25
|
Canary XRP ETF
|
XRPC US
|
340.37
|
348.82
|
348.82
|
|
Bitwise Solana Staking ETF
|
BSOL US
|
606.66
|
747.26
|
330.77
|
|
ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF
|
BITO US
|
2,353.87
|
1,213.17
|
215.78
|
|
Bitwise XRP ETF
|
XRP US
|
178.78
|
168.29
|
168.29
|
|
NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF
|
BTCI US
|
864.44
|
1,044.64
|
129.18
|
|
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
|
BITX US
|
1,609.07
|
(587.88)
|
129.08
|
|
iShares Bitcoin ETP
|
IB1T GY
|
689.39
|
763.63
|
106.05
|
|
Franklin XRP ETF
|
XRPZ US
|
85.41
|
87.67
|
87.67
|
|
Grayscale XRP Trust ETF
|
GXRP US
|
83.25
|
85.15
|
85.15
|
|
Ether Strategy ETF
|
ETHU US
|
1,569.37
|
1,832.59
|
76.43
|
|
21shares Solana ETF
|
TSOL US
|
82.13
|
76.06
|
76.06
|
|
WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin
|
BTCW SW
|
1,289.50
|
347.25
|
73.32
|
|
Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Fundo de Índice
|
HASH11 BZ
|
593.81
|
(46.21)
|
68.11
|
|
CoinShares Physical Bitcoin
|
BITC SW
|
1,687.46
|
461.84
|
51.61
|
|
2x Solana ETF
|
SOLT US
|
323.15
|
796.45
|
43.01
|
|
Nicholas Crypto Income ETF
|
BLOX US
|
194.11
|
232.59
|
40.49
|
|
Canary HBAR ETF
|
HBR US
|
65.23
|
81.35
|
35.87
|
|
ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF
|
BITI US
|
138.96
|
36.42
|
35.85
|
|
Fidelity Solana Fund
|
FSOL US
|
35.82
|
35.62
|
35.62
|
|
Hashdex Nasdaq Bitcoin Reference Price Fundo de Índice
|
BITH11 BZ
|
294.70
|
26.76
|
34.90
|