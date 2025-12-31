Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
Crypto ETFs Listed Globally Suffered Net Outflows Of US$2.95 Billion In November According To New Research By ETFGI

Date 31/12/2025

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm renowned for its expertise in subscription research, consulting services, events, and ETF TV on global ETF industry trends, reported Crypto ETFs listed globally suffered net outflows of US$2.95 billion in November according to new research by ETFGI. There was US$179.16 billion invested in the Crypto ETFs listed globally at the end of November, according to ETFGI’s November 2025 ETFs and ETPs Crypto industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service.  (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

  • Global Crypto ETF assets were US$179.16 billion at the end of November, down from the record high of US$229.53 billion in September 2025.
  • Assets increased 17.8% year-to-date, rising from US$152.10 billion at the end of 2024 to US$179.16 billion.
  • Net outflows of US$2.95 billion occurred in November.
  • Year-to-date net inflows of US$47.87 billion are the second-highest on record:
  • Highest: US$72.08 billion in 2024
  • Third highest: US$9.02 billion in 2021
  • November marked the first month of net outflows in 2025.
  • iShares is the largest ETF/ETP provider in terms of assets with US$83.15 Bn, reflecting 46.4% market share; Grayscale Advisors is second with US$25.49 Bn and 14.2% market share, followed by Fidelity International with US$21.86 Bn and 12.2% market share. The top three providers, out of 75, account for 72.8% of Global crypto AUM, while the remaining 72 providers each have less than 4% market share.

 

Growth in assets in Crypto ETFs listed globally as of the end of November


The first Crypto ETP was listed in 2015, at the end of November there are now 405 products with 942 listings, assets of US$179.16 Bn, from 75 providers listed on 29 exchanges in 22 countries.  

 

  Bitcoin and Ethereum dominate, accounting for the vast majority of global digital asset ETF/ETP assets:

  • Bitcoin: 127 products, US$142.46 Bn in assets, November flows –US$2.36 Bn, YTD flows US$26.26 Bn
  • Ethereum: 62 products, US$25.05 Bn in assets, November flows –US$1.36 Bn, YTD flows US$12.89 Bn

  November saw net outflows across major themes, particularly Bitcoin and Ethereum, contributing to a total industry outflow of US$2.95 Bn.

  Despite November’s decline, YTD inflows remain strong, led by Bitcoin (US$26.26 Bn) and Ethereum (US$12.89 Bn), with total industry YTD inflows of US$47.87 Bn.

  Smaller themes like Solana, Cardano, and Polkadot have modest but growing allocations:

  • Solana: 9 products, US$1.38 Bn in assets, November flows US$0.03 Bn, YTD flows US$0.90 Bn
  • Cardano: 3 products, US$69 Mn in assets, November flows US$0.03 Bn, YTD flows US$0.05 Bn
  • Polkadot: 5 products, US$44 Mn in assets, November flows US$0.02 Bn, YTD flows US$0.01 Bn

  Crypto diversification is evident with products linked to multiple blockchains and tokens, though assets outside Bitcoin/Ethereum remain relatively small (most under US$1 Bn).

 


Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 Crypto ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered
$2.17 Bn during November. Canary XRP ETF (XRPC US) gathered $348.82 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

 

Top 20 Crypto ETFs/ETPs by net new assets November 2025   

Name

Ticker

Assets

($ Mn)

Nov-25

NNA

($ Mn)

YTD-25

NNA

($ Mn)

Nov-25

Canary XRP ETF

XRPC US

           340.37

                348.82

             348.82

 

Bitwise Solana Staking ETF

BSOL US

           606.66

                747.26

             330.77

 

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

BITO US

        2,353.87

             1,213.17

             215.78

 

Bitwise XRP ETF

XRP US

           178.78

                168.29

             168.29

 

NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF

BTCI US

           864.44

             1,044.64

             129.18

 

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

BITX US

        1,609.07

               (587.88)

             129.08

 

iShares Bitcoin ETP

IB1T GY

           689.39

                763.63

             106.05

 

Franklin XRP ETF

XRPZ US

             85.41

                  87.67

              87.67

 

Grayscale XRP Trust ETF

GXRP US

             83.25

                  85.15

              85.15

 

Ether Strategy ETF

ETHU US

        1,569.37

             1,832.59

              76.43

 

21shares Solana ETF

TSOL US

             82.13

                  76.06

              76.06

 

WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin

BTCW SW

        1,289.50

                347.25

              73.32

 

Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Fundo de Índice

HASH11 BZ

           593.81

                 (46.21)

              68.11

 

CoinShares Physical Bitcoin

BITC SW

        1,687.46

                461.84

              51.61

 

2x Solana ETF

SOLT US

           323.15

                796.45

              43.01

 

Nicholas Crypto Income ETF

BLOX US

           194.11

                232.59

              40.49

 

Canary HBAR ETF

HBR US

             65.23

                  81.35

              35.87

 

ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF

BITI US

           138.96

                  36.42

              35.85

 

Fidelity Solana Fund

FSOL US

             35.82

                  35.62

              35.62

 

Hashdex Nasdaq Bitcoin Reference Price Fundo de Índice

BITH11 BZ

           294.70

                  26.76

              34.90

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

