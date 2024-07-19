Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

CrowdStrike Statement On Windows Sensor Update

Date 19/07/2024

CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack. 

The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed. We refer customers to the support portal for the latest updates and will continue to provide complete and continuous updates on our website. 

We further recommend organizations ensure they’re communicating with CrowdStrike representatives through official channels. 

Our team is fully mobilized to ensure the security and stability of CrowdStrike customers.

