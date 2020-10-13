 Skip to main Content
Cross-Border Payments – Innovating In A Changing World Speech Given By Victoria Cleland, Bank Of England Executive Director, Banking, Payments And Innovation Central Bank Payments Conference 13 October 2020

Date 13/10/2020

Victoria says faster, cheaper, more transparent, and more inclusive cross-border payment services would have widespread benefits for citizens across the globe both directly and through supporting economic growth, international trade and global development.

She looks at how the G20 group of leading economies has prioritised action in this area. 

And she outlines some of the key developments already underway in the Bank of England to support the international agenda in this area.

Cross-border payments – innovating in a changing world

Victoria Cleland

Executive Director for Banking, Payments and Innovation

 

 