CredAvenue Goes Live On MonetaGo Secure Financing Network

CredAvenue, a new age debt marketplace and part of Vivriti group, has gone live with MonetaGo’s invoice fraud prevention solution. MonetaGo will enable CredAvenue to prevent the risk of double financing of invoices and help with verifying the genuineness of the invoices and eWay Bills submitted for financing.
The pressure the pandemic has placed on alternative finance providers to deliver timely and reliable cash flow to businesses is unprecedented. This has been particularly acute in the Indian market, where SMEs suffering from liquidity issues on a large scale require faster funding than ever. However, working capital solutions are significantly prone to fraud and risk must be effectively managed even within shorter time cycles. MonetaGo’s solution helps financiers mitigate risks in real time. MonetaGo’s partnership with CredAvenue is a significant step towards a new and improved standard of care in financing.
While MonetaGo prevents double financing, it also authenticates invoices with India’s Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) database and verifies the eWay Bill submitted with NIC eWay Bill. This enables CredAvenue to better evaluate the risk profile of its customers and speed up the entire process of receivables financing. CredAvenue is a one-stop shop for all the debt requirements for its target clientele.
“As a debt marketplace, we owe our MSME customers a duty of care to provide a digital, secure and fast lending experience. At the same time, we want to ensure that our lenders’ risks associated with double financing and genuineness of invoices are mitigated making it a seamless experience for our customers. The solution developed by MonetaGo fits that mandate and will help us scale up our MSME portfolio while ensuring secure receivables financing”, said Gaurav Kumar, Founder and MD at CredAvenue Private Limited.
Jesse Chenard, CEO, MonetaGo stated, “CredAvenue is taking a very proactive approach to the avoidable risks currently found in most markets. The agility with which they have onboarded clearly reflects their technical prowess and approach towards their customers. We are always there for our partners to help them de-risk working capital solutions. Ultimately we share the same goal: to increase liquidity in the market.”
MonetaGo’s solution has been in use by all three regulated TReDS exchanges of India since March 2018. The company is expanding its fraud-detection ecosystem rapidly with its partnerships with significantly important NBFCs and FinTech players in the Indian market as well as with banks. MonetaGo’s Secure Financing platform has processed more than 1.5 million invoices since its inception in March 2018 and plans to roll-out this solution for global markets.