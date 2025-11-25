CRDB Bank Leads East Africa Onto The Global Stage With Landmark Licence In Dubai International Financial Centre

CRDB Bank's Representative Office in DIFC marks a milestone as the first East African bank to establish a presence in the leading global financial hub for the MEASA region

The office will serve as a key liaison, promoting the bank's innovative services and solutions to foster trade and investment flows

This strategic move enhances CRDB Bank's global network, connecting regional clients with opportunities in the UAE and broader Gulf markets for sustainable growth

CRDB Bank Plc, Tanzania’s leading financial institution, has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first East African bank licensed by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) to operate a Representative Office in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial hub in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region.

This breakthrough underscores CRDB Bank’s role as a pioneer in the African banking industry, extending its influence beyond borders to connect East and Central Africa with the Gulf and global markets. More than a symbolic achievement, the new office will serve as a strategic bridge – unlocking trade corridors, attracting investment, and accelerating sustainable growth for enterprises, communities, and national economies alike.

With over 30 years of transformation and leadership, CRDB Bank today serves more than five million customers across Tanzania, Burundi and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) through a dynamic portfolio spanning retail, corporate, SME, trade finance and digital solutions. This legacy of innovation and inclusion positions the bank to champion Africa’s integration into the global economy from a place of strength and purpose.

Jackson Kehengu has been appointed as Principal Representative to lead operations in Dubai, working in close alignment with the Bank’s leadership to deliver on this regional ambition.

Salmaan Jaffery, Chief Business Development Officer at DIFC Authority, commented: “We are pleased to welcome CRDB Bank as the first East African bank to establish a presence in DIFC. Their entry underscores DIFC’s role as a gateway for banks seeking to expand into high-growth markets across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia. By joining our ecosystem, CRDB Bank is well-positioned to access a robust financial infrastructure, deepen regional partnerships, and unlock new opportunities for sustainable growth. We look forward to supporting CRDB Bank in achieving its strategic objectives from Dubai.”

Abdulmajid Nsekela, Group CEO and Managing Director of CRDB Bank, commented: “Our entry into DIFC is built with purpose and impact. It reflects our conviction that East Africa’s future lies not only in growth at home but in bold engagement with the world. By establishing a presence in one of the worlds foremost financial hubs, we create new pathways for our clients and communities to thrive – building prosperity that is both inclusive and sustainable. This is CRDB Bank’s leadership in action: transforming lives and developing economies to their fullest potential.”