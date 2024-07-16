CQG Offers Clients Access To Newly Launched Abaxx Exchange

CQG, a leading global provider of high-performance technology solutions for market makers, traders, brokers, commercial hedgers and exchanges, announced that it has partnered with Abaxx Exchange to provide its clients with access to trade new benchmark futures on energy, metals and other energy transition-focused commodities.

Abaxx, the new global commodity futures exchange and clearinghouse based in Singapore, launched on June 28 with five physically deliverable futures contracts in liquified natural gas (LNG) and carbon markets, soon to be followed by solutions for battery metals. The exchange’s offering is designed to help market participants execute their energy transition strategies, with improved price discovery and enhanced risk management tools.

Mike Glista, CQG Senior Vice President, said: “CQG is dedicated to supporting exchanges with solutions that address the diverse needs of traders. Our partnership with Abaxx exemplifies this commitment to the broader trading community. The Abaxx team has consistently demonstrated its commitment to providing top-tier connectivity for our shared customers. We eagerly anticipate the growth of products and clearing services that will further enhance CQG's presence in Asia.”