CQG, NUTS Finance Launch Optio Research To Develop Institutional Cryptocurrency Infrastructure And Trading Solutions - Joint Strategic Investment Funds New Web3-based Innovation Lab

CQG, a leading global provider of high-performance technology solutions for market makers, traders, brokers, commercial hedgers and exchanges, and NUTS Finance, a blockchain development lab, announced today that they have just launched “Optio Research,” a state-of-the-art Web3-based innovation lab focused on developing decentralized cryptocurrency infrastructure and trading solutions for institutional investors. The initiative is the product of a joint strategic investment by CQG and NUTS Finance, designed to bridge the worlds of traditional finance (TradFi) and the fast-growing decentralized finance (DeFi) space, and leveraging the expertise and technology both firms and their executives bring to bear.

Leading the newly established Optio are CQG executives Kevin Darby and Benjamin Soong, along with NUTS Finance co-founders Terry Lam and Daniel Tang. CQG CEO Ryan Moroney serves as a strategic advisor and member of the Optio Board of Directors.

Moroney said: “We’re truly excited about the launch of Optio. Positioning ourselves at the forefront of financial technology development has always been an integral part of CQG’s mission, and the company has been carefully cultivating an expansion strategy to serve the growing demand for cryptocurrency as a new asset class for our existing and prospective clients. As more institutional clients move toward Web3 blockchain-driven technology, Optio gives CQG the opportunity to accelerate our footprint and play a leading role in the fast-growing digital asset space. We have worked closely with Terry and Daniel over the past several years and have the utmost confidence in the combined team’s expertise and execution ability to quickly establish Optio Research not only as a hallmark name in DeFi and Web3 but as a reliable partner to the institutional investor community.”

Lam said: “Over the last few years, we have seen the crypto marketplace develop rapidly. However, it is evident that the workflow and infrastructure for institutional investors is still at a nascent stage. Through Optio, our partnership with CQG and collective experience in derivatives trading technology and Web3 development give us the opportunity to be market leaders in developing a range of solutions that will not only improve the current user experience, but also act as a catalyst to accelerate adoption into this emerging asset class by traditional financial institutions.”

Optio Research’s first major project will be announced in the coming weeks.