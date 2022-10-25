CQG, Lime Trading Corp. Build On Relationship To Give CQG Clients Ready Access To U.S. Equity Venues And Trade Execution

CQG, a leading global provider of high-performance technology solutions for traders, brokers, commercial hedgers and exchanges, and Lime Trading Corp. (Lime), a technology-driven agency-only execution broker-dealer, today announced an expansion of the firms’ partnership that leverages the expertise and technology that each company brings to the table. CQG’s front-end trading platforms are now integrated and certified into Lime’s back end for trade execution, giving CQG institutional and retail clients the ability to seamlessly access Lime’s low-latency execution services and gateways to a full range of U.S. exchanges and dark pool venues for equity trading.

Johan Sandblom, CEO of Lime Trading Corp, said: “We are excited about the partnership with CQG in which we offer both our services as an executing broker and our sophisticated, liquidity-seeking algorithm – a smart order router that searches for optimal liquidity in a fragmented marketplace. We’re leveraging the technology we built for the demanding low-latency trading community with CQG’s powerful multi-asset trading platform. This is a win for everyone involved – most importantly the clients.”

Alli Brennan, CQG Managing Director, Head of Americas and EMEA, said: “We’re delighted to provide our institutional, proprietary trading and retail clients with this broadened access to the U.S. equities markets through Lime’s high-quality trade execution capabilities and technology. We are seeing a lot of demand for our multi-asset offerings, and this integration gives clients the unique ability to trade and spread futures and equities on a single platform.”

Built on low-latency infrastructure, the Lime smart router provides fast and advanced trading technology, which results in enhanced “child order” placement, offers comprehensive routing logic between exchanges and dark pools, and includes parallel and sequential venue sweeping.