CQG And Webull Singapore Partner To Bring Powerful Technology To The Broker's New Futures Trading Offering - CQG Now Supports Trading At Three Webull APAC Subsidiaries

CQG and Webull Securities (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. ("Webull Singapore") today announced that CQG is providing professional-grade trading infrastructure and order routing access globally to support Webull Singapore's futures offering. CQG is a leading global provider of high-performance technology solutions for market makers, traders, brokers, commercial hedgers and exchanges; Webull Singapore is a subsidiary of Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) in the United States. This latest development follows similar partnerships and integrations starting in 2023 with Webull Hong Kong and Malaysia.

Jonathan Man, CEO of Webull Singapore, said: "We're very pleased to have engaged CQG to build the infrastructure supporting our new futures initiative. Given CQG is also partnering with other Webull entities in the Asia-Pacific region, our integration has been seamless. At Webull, we wish to provide the best trading experience to our customers. CQG, having decades of experience in providing robust, market-leading technology to support futures trading around the globe, including comprehensive connectivity to all major markets, alongside an extensive broker network globally, will enable us to do just that. This relationship will help us support our fast-growing retail and institutional trading client base in the region, complementing our popular equities and options offering."

Ben Soong, CQG President, APAC, said: "We're thrilled to welcome Webull Singapore as a long-term partner. Webull has established a strong reputation for providing tailored products and solutions for clients in regional markets. In Singapore, this is an especially active market of investors with a growing appetite for futures trading. CQG has long been dedicated to serving this market in Singapore and a wide range of APAC markets, in addition to our position globally as a leading provider of technology to support the financial markets."

John Co, Managing Director, Southeast Asia for CQG, said: "It has been a tremendous honor to partner with Webull in multiple regions – with Hong Kong, Malaysia and Singapore all utilizing our technology for order routing, pre-trade risk management and immediate access to a large broker network. This is a powerful example of how the world's most successful retail trading firms are able to rely on CQG's infrastructure as the foundation for their futures offerings while leveraging their own popular trading apps their clients know and love in the local markets."