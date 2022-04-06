Cowen Execution Services Selects big xyt To Support Continued Growth In European Equities Trading - Provides Independent Agency Broker With Improved Market Structure Visibility And Supports Clients’ Access To Unique Liquidity Opportunities

big xyt, the independent provider of smart data and execution analytics solutions to the global trading and investment community, has been selected by Cowen Execution Services Limited (CESL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN), to further strengthen Cowen’s European equities trading platform and help identify unique liquidity opportunities for its clients.
By providing granular metrics alongside bespoke dashboards, big xyt will give CESL an edge in navigating Europe’s complex equities markets.
“We are delighted to partner with big xyt and benefit from access to its quality data analytics and visualisation tools,” said James Baugh, Head of European Market Structure at Cowen. “The enhanced visibility of the marketplace enables us to provide unique liquidity opportunities for our clients, which is key to supporting our rapidly expanding European equity execution business.”
CESL selected big xyt because of its independence and innovative ability to provide high-quality normalised data that leverages its in-depth domain experience in setting up, running, and maintaining data and analytics environments. Importantly, the visual elements of big xyt’s Liquidity Cockpit dashboards make it even simpler to access and communicate complex market structure changes.
Mark Montgomery, Head of Business Development at big xyt, said: “We’re pleased to add Cowen Execution Services to our growing list of international sell-side clients, which is continued evidence of the market’s need for innovative data analytics solutions to deliver tangible benefits for the industry. Banks, asset managers, exchanges and market participants across the globe consistently rely on big xyt as an independent reference for equity market structure, illustrating our ability to deliver a strong and transparent platform to our clients. Furthermore, James’ well recognised expertise in market structure enabled us to collaborate to provide Cowen access to unique insights for their clients.”