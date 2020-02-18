Court Dismisses Challenge To Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission’s Investigative Powers

The Court of First Instance has dismissed judicial review applications against the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in connection with a search operation it conducted for ongoing investigations into suspected breaches of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (SFO) (Note 1).
The judicial review applications were brought separately and concurrently by Mr Cyril Cheung Ka Ho, Mr To Hang Ming, Mr To Lung Sang, Mr Jacky To Man Choy and Mr Wan Wai Lun. They sought to challenge search warrants issued by two Magistrates in July 2018 on the basis that they were unlawful or invalid for want of specificity.
They also alleged that seizures of the digital devices pursuant to the search warrants, the SFC’s continued retention of the devices and notices issued by the SFC under the SFO for the production of emails or passwords for the devices or email accounts were unlawful, and interfered with their right to privacy under the Basic Law and the Hong Kong Bill of Rights.
The Hon Mr Justice Anderson Chow rejected their applications and held in his judgment that:
- the search warrants plainly authorised digital devices to be seized by the SFC. The words “document” or “record” in the SFO should not be narrowly construed, having regard to the manner in which information and data are nowadays being created, transmitted and stored in digital devices;
- the right to privacy is not absolute. The seizures and retention of the digital devices were rationally connected to a legitimate aim. They were no more than reasonably necessary in the circumstances of the cases and they did not result in an unacceptably harsh burden on the five applicants on the facts of the present cases; and
- the SFC is empowered, under the SFO, to require the applicants to provide means of access to email accounts and digital devices which contain, or are likely to contain, information relevant to its investigations even though the email accounts and digital devices would likely also contain other personal or private materials which are not relevant to the SFC’s investigations.
The applicants were ordered to pay the SFC’s legal costs.
The SFC’s investigations are ongoing.
Notes:
- The judgment is available on the Judiciary’s website (Court Reference: HCAL 2132, 2133, 2134, 2136 & 2137/2018).