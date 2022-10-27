COTEE, The Electricity Market Operator Of Montenegro, Joins Europex

The Electricity Market Operator of Montenegro (Crnogorski operator tržista električne energije – COTEE) has joined Europex as a full member as of today. With the inclusion of COTEE, Europex now counts 31 members.

COTEE was formally established in 2010 and is responsible for organising and managing the electricity market in Montenegro. In addition, COTEE acts as a single buyer for supported renewable energy and an issuing body for Guarantees of Origin.

Christian Baer, Secretary General of Europex, commented: “COTEE brings a wealth of experience and a unique perspective to the Association. It is the 10th delegated operator to join Europex and the second to join from an Energy Community Contracting Party. We look forward to working with their Executive Director, Boro Todorović, and the entire team to support them in their further regional and European integration.“