Correction To ASX Group Monthly Activity Report - January 2025

Trading – Cash Markets (including equities, interest rate and ETP trades)
- In January 2025, the average daily number of trades was up 15% on the pcp. The average daily value traded onmarket of $4.571 billion was up 3% on the pcp.
- Volatility (as measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index) was 0.5% in January, compared to 0.5% in the pcp.
- Future volatility (as measured by the S&P/ASX 200 VIX) in January was an average of 10.9, down 2% on pcp.
