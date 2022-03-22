 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

Corporate And Municipal CUSIP Request Volumes Rise In February - Longer-Term CDs Show New Signs Of Life

Date 22/03/2022

CUSIP Global Services (CGS) today announced the release of its CUSIP Issuance Trends Report for February 2022. The report, which tracks the issuance of new security identifiers as an early indicator of debt and capital markets activity over the next quarter, found a monthly increase in request volume for new corporate and municipal identifiers.

 

North American corporate requests totaled 5,320 in February 2022, which is up 16.1% on a monthly basis and 0.3% year-over-year. The significant monthly increase in request volume was driven by a large increase in requests for U.S. corporate debt identifiers and a 16.9% increase in requests for bank certificates of deposit with maturities longer than one year.

Municipal request volume also rose on month-to-month basis in February. The aggregate total of identifier requests for new municipal securities – including municipal bonds, long-term and short-term notes, and commercial paper – rose 2.8% versus January totals. On a year-over-year basis, however, overall municipal volumes were down 11.6%. Texas led state-level municipal request volume with a total of 108 new CUSIP requests in February, followed by New York with 68 and California with 60.

“Issuers have been active this month as they balance a complicated set of dynamics that includes significant geopolitical instability, rising inflation and the threat of rising interest rates,” said Gerard Faulkner, Director of Operations for CGS. “The really interesting story this month, however, is the second-straight monthly increase in request volume for CDs with maturities over one year. CDs have been virtually non-existent for the past two years; it is noteworthy that investors are starting to turn their attention back to these instruments.”

Requests for international equity and debt CUSIPs were mixed in February. International equity CUSIP requests were down 12.7% versus January. International debt CUSIPs were up 15.2% on a monthly basis.

To view the full CUSIP Issuance Trends report for February, click here.

Following is a breakdown of new CUSIP Identifier requests by asset class year-to-date through February 2022:


Asset Class		 2022 YTD 2021 YTD YOY Change

CDs < 1-year Maturity		 367 265 38.5%

CDs > 1-year Maturity		 948 791 19.8%

Private Placement Securities
682
611
11.6%

U.S. Corporate Debt
2,538
2,382
6.5%

Municipal Bonds
1,641
1,818
-9.7%

U.S. Corporate Equity
2,029
2,253
-9.9%

International Debt		 764 929 -17.8%

Long-Term Municipal Notes
45
60
-25.0%

Short-Term Municipal Notes
83
114
-27.2%

Syndicated Loans		 283 393 -28.0%

Canada Corporate Debt & Equity
843
1,301
-35.2%

International Equity
294
519
-43.4%