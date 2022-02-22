Cool Company Lists On Euronext Growth Oslo

-
The fourth listing on Oslo Børs and the 13th on Euronext in 2022
Market capitalisation of approximately NOK 2.475 billion
Oslo – 22 February 2022 – Oslo Børs, part of the Euronext Group, today congratulates Cool Company Ltd. on its admission to Euronext Growth Oslo (ticker: COOL). This is the fourth listing on Oslo Børs and the 13th on Euronext so far in 2022.
Cool Company is a liquid natural gas (LNG) carrier and was formed during December 2021 with contracts to acquire Golar’s eight LNG carriers. The company aims to become a growth vehicle and consolidator of modern LNG carriers and provide investors with direct exposure to the LNG freight market.
At opening, the share price was set at NOK 87.50 per share, based on the closing price on Euronext NOTC 21 February. This corresponds to a total estimated value of the company of approximately NOK 2.475 billion.
About Cool Company
Cool Company Ltd. is an LNG carrier company, incorporated in Bermuda. The company has contracts for the purchase of eight companies owning LNG carriers from Golar LNG Limited.