Convergence (CONV) Launches On Bitfinex Enabling Access To Private DeFi Markets

Bitfinex ( https://www.bitfinex.com/), a state-of-the-art digital token trading platform, announced today that it is listing new markets for Convergence (CONV), an automated market maker (AMM) that aims to make private assets interchangeable in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.

Convergence is an AMM that makes private tokens interchangeable by fractionalizing them, using a single interface and composable with other DeFi protocols. Convergence enables originators to take advantage of liquidity available on DeFi platforms, while DeFi users can obtain access to new private assets. Convergence aims to offer a lower investment entry barrier with the liquidity, automation and transparency features of DeFi, bringing what it says is exclusive investment exposure to all DeFi users.

CONV deposits and trading will provisionally open on 4/07/22, with trading pairs US Dollars (USD) and Tether tokens (USDT) available for trading on 07/07/22.

Convergence is integrated with Moonbeam, the Ethereum-compatible smart contract platform on Polkadot. The platform’s infrastructure on Moonbeam allows the protocol to be deployed seamlessly to Web3 and Polkadot Substrate environments, and makes Convergence among the first interchangeable private token AMMs in the Polkadot ecosystem.

“Bitfinex is pleased to make the Convergence token available to Bitfinex customers,” said Paolo Ardoino, CTO of Bitfinex. “We anticipate that the launch of Convergence on Bitfinex will be of great interest, given its value proposition and interaction with the DeFi space.”

“Bitfinex, a renowned industry leader in the crypto space, is always looking for alpha projects for their users and community. It is our pleasure to have Convergence listed on Bitfinex,” said Ivan Yeung, Co-founder of Convergence. “Together, Bitfinex and Convergence create new values and synergies for both of our communities. We will strive to do our best to provide an unprecedented DeFi experience and source new investment gemstones for customers.”

For access to CONV on Bitfinex, users can visit https://www.bitfinex.com/.