Continuity In An Extended Team: Europex Elects New Leadership For 2026-2028 Mandate

At its General Assembly in Bratislava on Friday, 17 October, Europex elected its leadership team for the 2026-2028 mandate. Tom Darell (CEO, Nord Pool) was confirmed as Chairman. The Assembly further elected six additional Board members – one more than in previous years, of whom four were reconfirmed and two newly elected. It also reaPirmed all five existing Working Group Heads in their current positions.

The next Europex Board will look as follows, applicable as of 1 January 2026:

Tom Darell , CEO, Nord Pool - Chairman

, CEO, Nord Pool Stefano Alaimo , Markets Director, GME

, Markets Director, GME Alexandros Papageorgiou , CEO, HEnEx

, CEO, HEnEx Michal Puchel , Chairman of the Board of Directors & CEO, OTE

, Chairman of the Board of Directors & CEO, OTE Anže Predovnik , CEO, BSP

, CEO, BSP Lucas Schmeddes , President & COO, ICE Endex

, President & COO, ICE Endex Jarosław Ziębiec, Vice-President of the Management Board for Business Development, TGE

The five serving Working Group Heads were reconfirmed in their positions:

Environmental Markets: Ellen De Vocht , Head of EU Representation, EEX

, Head of EU Representation, EEX Financial Markets: Jethro van Hardeveld , Director Regulatory Policy, ICE Endex

, Director Regulatory Policy, ICE Endex Gas Markets: Frederick Bernthaler , Head of Legal, CEGH

, Head of Legal, CEGH Power Markets: Arnold Weiß , Head of Vienna OPice, EPEX SPOT

, Head of Vienna OPice, EPEX SPOT REMIT: Eva Papadionysiou, Director, Market Monitoring & Analysis, HEnEx

Christian Baer, Secretary General of Europex, commented: “Our new leadership team combines deep expertise, institutional continuity and fresh perspectives at a pivotal moment for European energy policy. I am confident that, together, we will ensure Europex remains a strong, solution-focused voice in the many important debates ahead.”

The General Assembly paid special tribute to Jonas Törnquist (COO, EPEX SPOT) for his seven years of dedicated service on the Europex Board. It further warmly congratulated Robert Sedlák, Chairman of the Board at OKTE, the Slovenian market operator and host of the General Assembly, on the company’s 15th anniversary, recognising their contribuQon to the development of the Slovak and European energy market.