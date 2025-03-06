Constellation Oil Services Holding S.A. Lists On Euronext Growth

Market capitalisation of approximately NOK 8.1 billion

The 8 th listing on Euronext so far this year

Reinforcing Euronext’s position as a leading venue for international listings

The offshore drilling company Constellation Oil Services Holding S.A. (ticker: COSH) was today admitted to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo. This is the eighth listing of the year on Euronext and the first listing on Euronext Oslo Børs.

Constellation is one of the largest offshore drilling contractors in Brazil. The company owns and operates a fleet of seven offshore rigs, including six ultra-deepwater rigs. The company currently holds approximately 22% of the Brazilian offshore drilling market, making it the largest ultra-deepwater (UDW) driller contractor in Brazil. Constellation has 1,800 employees and is registered under the laws of Luxembourg.

In December 2024, Constellation completed a recapitalisation, and has therefore not raised additional capital as part of the listing. The reference price before market opening was set at NOK 5.34, giving the company a market capitalisation of approximately NOK 8.1 billion.

Rodrigo Ribeiro, CEO of Constellation, said: “The listing on Euronext Growth Oslo is a significant milestone for Constellation and reflects the confidence that investors have in our business model, operational efficiency and cash generation capacity. With a robust backlog of approximately $2.1 billion USD, we ensure financial predictability and opportunities for sustainable growth.”