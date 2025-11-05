Consolidated Canadian Equity Market Data Available With Axiom - Low-Latency Access To TMX IP Now Available Through Exegy’s New York Presence

Exegy, a leading provider of market data, trading technology, and managed services for the capital markets, today announced the expansion of its Axiom market data platform to include real-time, low-latency Canadian equity data via the TMX Information Processor (TMX IP), a TMX Datalinx product. This enables global clients to access key Canadian feeds, including CBBO, CDF, and CLS, through their existing cross-connects to Exegy’s New York point of presence, eliminating the need for additional infrastructure.

Axiom is Exegy’s market data-as-a-service solution, providing reliable access to real-time market data from more than 300 venues worldwide. The addition of Canadian equities support is driven by strong client demand and reflects Exegy’s ongoing investment in reducing cost and operational complexity for global trading firms.

Arnaud Derasse, CTO of Exegy, said: “By integrating TMX IP into our Axiom platform, we’re removing the barriers to accessing Canadian equities market data. Our clients can now expand their coverage effortlessly, with zero technical lift. With a simple subscription, they can instantly tap into Canadian feeds using infrastructure they already rely on – making this a cost-effective and simple solution.”

The TMX IP integration offers clients flexibility to tailor their subscriptions, with access to one, two, or all three of the following feeds:

CBBO – Canadian Best Bid and Offer

CDF – Consolidated Data Feed

CLS – Consolidated Last Sale

This seamless access eliminates the need for separate, dedicated Canadian infrastructure or co-location – streamlining operations, reducing datacenter footprint, and accelerating time-to-market.

This expansion follows the June 2025 launch of Exegy Nexus, the breakthrough FPGA-powered market data platform that delivers over 40% in cost savings. Together, Axiom and Nexus underscore Exegy’s commitment to bringing efficient, scalable, and future-ready technology to the world’s capital markets.