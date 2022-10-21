Concurring Statement Of CFTC Commissioner Caroline D. Pham Regarding Amended Complaint

I respectfully concur with the amendments to the CFTC’s Complaint originally filed on April 27, 2022, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York against Archegos Capital Management, LP and Patrick Halligan.[1]

This is an important CFTC enforcement action. However, I concur because I note that the SEC has recently issued an FAQ on security-based swaps that states that, pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Dodd-Frank Act, a swap based on the shares of an exchange-traded fund that tracks a broad-based securities index is a security-based swap.[2]

The Commission has a fundamental responsibility to ensure the integrity of the derivatives markets and enforce the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA) against fraudulent schemes involving our markets and products.[3] Among other things, it is critical that swap counterparties have accurate information for risk management and other requirements.

Overall, this enforcement action is an appropriate exercise of the CFTC’s broad anti-fraud authority in order to reach alleged egregious misconduct constituting a fraudulent scheme in connection with swaps under the jurisdiction of the CFTC. The Commission must pursue justice to the fullest extent possible under the CEA, and we have the tools to do so here.