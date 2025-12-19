Conclusion Of A Basic Agreement Between Japan Financial Services Agency And Hitotsubashi University On Research Collaboration

On November 27, 2025, the Financial Services Agency (FSA) and Hitotsubashi University entered into a basic agreement on research cooperation and collaboration. Through this partnership, the FSA and Hitotsubashi University aim for better policy making, pursue academic development of finance and economics through global-standard research activities, and strive to contribute to the future design of the financial system.

The items of cooperation and collaboration under the Agreement are as follows:

(1) Promotion of research projects on finance and economics, including data analysis;

(2) Promotion of new projects on research and education through collaboration between industry, government, and academia;

(3) Personnel development and personnel exchange activities; and

(4) Dissemination of information and knowledge about finance.

This is the second time for the FSA to conclude a partnership agreement with a university or other academic institution in the research field, following the one concluded on May 31, 2023, with the University of Tokyo. The conclusion of this Agreement is to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the foundation of Hitotsubashi University and the 25th year of the FSA’s establishment.

The FSA is working to promote collaboration with academia, through its Financial Research Center, and also through various channels, such as joint research projects, study groups, and symposiums, taking in expertise of other institutions to improve its capabilities for research, data analysis, and policy making in financial administration. By building partnerships for cooperation and collaboration based on this Agreement, we will conduct joint research projects with academia, expand our academic network, and thus aim to further improve FSA staff’s capabilities for research, data analysis, and policy making.

The results of research projects will be compiled and published on the website of the Financial Research Center.