Comptroller Of The US Currency Testifies On Agency Activities

Comptroller Jonathan V. Gould today testified on the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s (OCC) activities before the Committee on Financial Services of the U.S. House of Representatives.

In his testimony, the Comptroller discussed the OCC’s work to reset its risk tolerance and refocus supervision on material financial risks so banks may better support a thriving economy. He highlighted the agency’s efforts to eliminate debanking from the federal banking system, improve capital standards, and implement the GENIUS Act. Mr. Gould also discussed addressing agency operations.

