Comptroller Of The US Currency Issues Statement On Enactment Of GENIUS Act

Comptroller of the Currency Jonathan V. Gould today issued the following statement on the enactment of the GENIUS Act.

The enactment of the GENIUS Act is a monumental and historic accomplishment that will transform the financial services industry. The OCC is prepared to work swiftly to implement this landmark legislation that expands the authority of the OCC to include nonbank payment stablecoin issuers.

The OCC is poised to support the dynamic business of banking as it continues to evolve, and to lead U.S. banking policy into the future to support a thriving national economy and the financial aspirations of all who constitute it.