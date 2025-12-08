Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
Comptroller Of The US Currency Gould Discusses De Novo Charters

Date 08/12/2025

Comptroller of the Currency Jonathan V. Gould today discussed the agency’s activities to reinvigorate the chartering of new banks following the 2008 financial crisis in remarks at the Blockchain Association Policy Summit.

In his remarks, Comptroller Gould explained the importance of a robust pipeline of de novo banks to a healthy financial system and the work the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has underway to embrace the OCC’s federal chartering authority and encourage new banks. He also highlighted the OCC’s long history of chartering national trust banks and their activities, which include engaging in non-fiduciary activity valued at nearly $2 trillion in assets under custody today.

