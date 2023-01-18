Commissioner Pham Announces CFTC Global Markets Advisory Committee Meeting and Leadership

CFTC Commissioner Caroline D. Pham, sponsor of the Global Markets Advisory Committee (GMAC), today announced that the GMAC will hold a public meeting on Monday, February 13, from 9:30 a.m. (EST) to 3:00 p.m. (EST) at the CFTC’s Washington, D.C. headquarters. Commissioner Pham also announced Tom Wipf, Vice Chairman, Morgan Stanley, will serve as the GMAC Chair, and Darcy Bradbury, Managing Director and Head of Public Policy, D. E. Shaw & Co., will serve as Vice Chair.

“I am pleased to announce GMAC’s first public meeting under my sponsorship and thrilled to have the exceptional leadership of Tom and Darcy for the GMAC and its work program as we take a pragmatic approach to the most significant issues in global markets and propose recommendations,” said Commissioner Pham. “I am grateful for their seasoned experience serving on CFTC and other advisory committees on regulatory reform initiatives. It is my hope that the GMAC’s efforts will make an impact and meaningfully add to the international dialogue.”

At this meeting, the GMAC will discuss the Committee’s structure; formation of subcommittees; and potential topics relating to global market structure and digital asset markets for the GMAC to prioritize in making policy recommendations to the CFTC, consistent with its mandate. A formal agenda will be announced before the meeting. The meeting agenda may change to accommodate other GMAC priorities. For agenda updates and more information about this advisory committee, including its members, visit GMAC.

Commissioner Pham recently announced new and returning GMAC members, including financial market infrastructures, market participants, end-users, service providers, and regulators. [See CFTC Press Release No. 8648-23]

What: Global Markets Advisory Committee Meeting Location (In-person/virtual): CFTC Headquarters (Conference Center) Three Lafayette Center 1155 21st Street N.W. Washington, D.C. 20581 *Virtual instructions below When: Monday, February 13, 2023 9:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. (EST)



The meeting is open to the public with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Seating for the public may be limited due to the Centers for Disease Control’s COVID-19 Community Level, which may require facilitating physical distancing to avoid overcrowding and additional restrictions.

Members of the public may also watch a live webcast or listen via conference call using a domestic toll-free telephone or international toll or toll-free number to connect to a live, listen-only audio feed. People requiring special accommodations to attend the meeting because of a disability should notify Gates S. Hurand, GMAC Designated Federal Officer, CFTC, Three Lafayette Centre, 1155 21st Street, NW, Washington, DC 20581; (202) 418-5000; or Meghan Tente, GMAC Alternate Designated Federal Officer, CFTC, Three Lafayette Centre, 1155 21st Street, NW, Washington, DC; (202) 418-5000, GMAC Submissions@CFTC.gov.

Viewing/Listening Instructions: To access the live meeting feed, use the dial-in numbers below or stream on cftc.gov. A live feed can also be streamed through the CFTC’s YouTube channel. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation, if applicable. Materials presented at the meeting, if any, will be made on cftc.gov.

Instructions Domestic Toll-Free Numbers: Domestic Toll Numbers: 1-833-435-1820 or 1-833-568-8864 1-669-254-5252 or + 1-646-828-7666 or +1-551 285-1373 or +1-669-216-1590 International Numbers: International Numbers Webinar ID: Passcode: 161 214 0349 777139

Members of the public can submit written statements in connection with the meeting by February 20, 2023. Submit public comments at cftc.gov. Follow the instructions for submitting comments through the Comments Online process on cftc.gov. If you are unable to submit comments online, contact Gates S. Hurand or Meghan Tente via the contact information above to discuss alternate means of submitting your comments. Any statements submitted in connection with the committee meeting will be made available to the public, including publication on cftc.gov. Written statements should have “Global Markets Advisory Committee” as the title on any such statement.

The Global Markets Advisory Committee (GMAC) was created to advise the Commission on issues that affect the integrity and competitiveness of U.S. markets and U.S. firms engaged in global business, including the regulatory challenges of a global marketplace that reflects the increasing interconnectedness of markets and the multinational nature of business. The GMAC also makes recommendations regarding international standards for regulating futures, swaps, options, and derivatives markets, as well as intermediaries.

The GMAC is one of five active Advisory Committees overseen by the CFTC. They were created to provide advice and recommendations to the Commission on a variety of regulatory and market issues that affect the integrity and competitiveness of U.S. markets. These committees facilitate communication between the Commission and market participants, other regulators, and academics. The views, opinions, and information expressed by the Advisory Committees are solely those of the respective Advisory Committee and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Commission, its staff, or the U.S. government.

RELATED LINKS