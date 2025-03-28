Comments By Monetary Authority Of Singapore On Allegations Of Improper Conduct By United Overseas Bank

In response to media queries regarding allegations by Mr Koh Kien Chon (Ken Koh) of improper conduct by United Overseas Bank, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) would like to clarify that we had responded to Mr Koh on 28 February and 17 March 2025, that the matter he had raised was being looked into. Any suggestion that MAS has not responded or is not following up is false. Allegations of any legal or regulatory breach will be looked into.