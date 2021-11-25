Comment From Spectrum Markets On Extended Trading Hours Of European Exchanges

‘The recent announcements from the Spanish and German stock exchanges that they intend to extend trading hours is a welcome development that reflects the growing importance of retail investors, especially in Europe.
Since Spectrum Markets launched two years ago, offering 24 hours a day, five days a week trading, we have consistently seen over one third of our trades being placed outside of traditional European market hours (i.e. between 17:30 and 9:00 CET). It is very clear that retail investors want to be able to trade at a time of their choosing, and respond quickly to breaking news events happening around the world.
The fact that some legacy exchanges are starting to understand this need underlines how the growing number and sophistication of retail investors in Europe is really starting to reshape the financial landscape. These investors have high expectations for what their trading experience should be like, and the organisations able to cater to this changing demand, through real and lasting innovation, will be the ones that thrive in the years ahead.
Spectrum Markets launched with the vision of providing a better way for European retail investors to trade, and we are delighted to see some of our fellow exchanges starting to follow in our footsteps as this can only be to the benefit of retail investors across the board.’