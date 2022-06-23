Colt DCS Appoints David Crowther As The Company's New Chief Financial Officer

Colt Data Centre Services (DCS), a leading provider of global hyperscale and large enterprise data centre solutions, today announced the appointment of David Crowther to the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Crowther will be responsible for leading and developing Colt DCS' finance team to support and align with the business's ambitious growth plans.

Crowther brings over 20 years of experience in senior financial positions, previously holding CFO roles at TelecityGroup and most recently Chime Communications. At TelecityGroup he was responsible for leading financial aspects of the company's IPO and eventual sale to Equinix.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Colt DCS at this period of immense growth, and off the back of its ambitious expansion plans announced earlier in the year. I'm committed to ensuring that the finance team is an integral part of continuing to elevate Colt DCS' reputation in the market, and commitments to sustainable growth and profitability."

Crowther's role as CFO will focus on several key aspects including, driving financial performance by focusing on project returns and profitability; improving governance such that Colt DCS maintains strong controls but also structuring them so that they are a business facilitator; and evolving the finance function in line with the Company's growth needs such that it remains seamlessly integrated and supportive to the other key functions within Colt DCS.

Crowther's role will also extend to helping Colt DCS measure the ESG investments that the business is currently undertaking on its journey to achieving net zero emissions by 2030.

"Our business has grown exponentially over that last 5-6 years, where we have seen Colt DCS become a serious contender in the hyperscale data centre space. David and the plethora of experience he brings given his background is testament to the calibre of talent that our business is attracting," said Niclas Sanfridsson, CEO at Colt DCS. "Crowther will be an integral part of facilitating our ambitious expansion plan



