CoinShares Selects TS Imagine’s TS One For Comprehensive Trading And Risk Management Solution For Its New Relative Value Equities Hedge Fund

TS Imagine, the leading global, cross-asset provider of trading, portfolio, and risk management solutions for financial institutions, is pleased to announce that CoinShares has selected TS One.

CoinShares is the leading investment company specializing in digital assets with offices in France, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the US.

TS One is a premier, purpose-built solution, trusted by the world’s most sophisticated investment firms through changing markets. TS One empowers the whole investing team to perform together at the highest levels with integrated Portfolio Management, Trading, Risk Management, Compliance, Finance, and Operations.

“Our team requires modern execution and risk management solutions to efficiently navigate markets and capitalize on the convergence between Trad-Fi and Crypto,” said Lewis Fellas, Head of Hedge Fund Solutions at CoinShares. “With its embedded portfolio management, trading execution, and battle-tested risk capabilities, TS One was the obvious choice for our new Relative Value Opportunities fund focused on crypto related equities.”

“We are thrilled to have been selected by CoinShares, a leader in digital asset investing,” said Andrew Morgan, President and Chief Revenue Officer of TS Imagine. “Since we introduced TS One last year, it has piqued interest from sophisticated investors across geographies and asset classes, including several of the world’s leading buy-side financial institutions.”

