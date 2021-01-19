CoinShares Launches Its First Bitcoin ETP At SIX

Today, the Swiss Stock Exchange welcomes another new ETP issuer. CoinShares is already the second product issuer joining in 2021. CoinShares’ physical bitcoin ETP further enlarges the choice of products with a crypto-currency as underlying at SIX.
CoinShares is the second ETP issuer joining the Swiss Stock Exchange in just a weeks’ time. Their physical bitcoin ETP offers investors exposure to bitcoin in combination with the advantages of Exchange Traded Products, each unit being backed up with 0.001 bitcoin at launch.
“Interest in Bitcoin continues to grow. As the world’s leading regulated marketplace for products with crypto-currency underlyings, SIX offers investors crucial benefits like transparency, liquidity and equal treatment. A warm welcome to CoinShares joining our ranks of Exchange Traded Product issuers”, says Christian Reuss, Head SIX Swiss Exchange, Markets, SIX.
With the new CoinShares physical bitcoin ETP – available in four trading currencies –, investors now have a selection of 22 Bitcoin ETPs and structured products on the Swiss Stock Exchange, while the number of ETP issuers rises to seven, following the recent arrival of ETC Group on 13 January 2021.
Trading turnover in crypto products on the Swiss Stock Exchange shows strong growth. In the first two weeks of 2021, already CHF 381 mio. have been traded – more than during any whole month since crypto products were first admitted to trading at SIX in 2016. These numbers underline the strong position of the Swiss Stock Exchange as the world’s leading regulated market place for products with crypto underlyings.
CoinShares Physical Bitcoin (BTC) (Ticker: BITC) is a physically-backed ETP secured by the underlying bitcoins. The product enables investors to gain exposure to the price of bitcoin on a regulated European stock exchange. The bitcoins held on behalf of BITC are maintained in custody with Komainu, a regulated institutional-grade digital asset custodian. CoinShares is a pioneer in digital asset investing having launched the world’s first regulated bitcoin investment fund and the world’s first bitcoin based securities on a regulated exchange. The firm currently has assets under management of USD 2.9 bn. making them the largest digital asset manager in Europe.
|Product name
|Ticker Symbol
|Trading currency
|ISIN
|
Market maker
|CoinShares Physical Bitcoin
|BITC
|USD, CHF, EUR, GBP
|GB00BLD4ZL17
|Flow Traders