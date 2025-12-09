CoinShares Fund Flows: Short-Bitcoin Products Recorded Significant Outflows, Hinting At Easing Negative Sentiment

Digital asset ETPs saw US$716m in weekly inflows, lifting total AuM to US$180bn, though still well below the US$264bn all-time high.

Inflows were broad-based, led by the US (US$483m), Germany (US$96.9m) and Canada (US$80.7m).

Bitcoin attracted US$352m while XRP (US$245m) and Chainlink (US$52.8m, a record inflow representing 54% of AuM) also saw strong demand; short-Bitcoin products recorded significant outflows, hinting at easing negative sentiment.

The full research features in CoinShares’ weekly newsletter, which can also be found here.