CoinShares Fund Flows: Persistent Outflows Signal Fragile Sentiment Despite Strong YTD Flows

Key takeaways:

Digital asset products saw US$446M in weekly outflows, taking total post–October 10 th outflows to US$3.2B and indicating sentiment has yet to fully recover.

outflows to US$3.2B and indicating sentiment has yet to fully recover. Outflows were concentrated in the US, while Germany stood out with continued inflows, suggesting selective buying during recent price weakness.

XRP and Solana ETFs continue to attract inflows since launch, contrasting with sustained outflows from Bitcoin and Ethereum over the same period.

