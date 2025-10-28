CoinShares Fund Flows: Inflows Of US$921m, Supported By Improving Investor Confidence

Key takeaways:

Digital asset investment products saw inflows of US$921m, supported by improving investor confidence after lower-than-expected US CPI data.

US inflows led at US$843m, with Germany also strong at US$502m, while Switzerland saw US$359m in outflows due to asset transfers rather than selling.

Bitcoin dominated with US$931m inflows, while Ethereum recorded US$169m outflows; Solana and XRP flows cooled ahead of anticipated US ETF launches.

