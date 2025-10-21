CoinShares Fund Flows: Ethereum Investors Buy The Dip, Offset By Bitcoin Outflows

Key takeaways:

Digital asset ETPs saw US$513m in outflows after the 10 Oct liquidity cascade, though ETP investors largely shrugged it off.

Outflows were US-focused (US$621m), while Germany, Switzerland, and Canada recorded inflows as investors bought the dip.

Bitcoin led outflows (US$946m), while Ethereum (US$205m), Solana (US$156m), and XRP (US$73.9m) saw strong inflows on continued ETF launch enthusiasm.

The full research features in CoinShares’ weekly newsletter, which can also be found here.