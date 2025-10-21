Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
Track all markets on TradingView

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 Sinara_468x60_banner.jpg

CoinShares Fund Flows: Ethereum Investors Buy The Dip, Offset By Bitcoin Outflows

Date 21/10/2025

Key takeaways:

  • Digital asset ETPs saw US$513m in outflows after the 10 Oct liquidity cascade, though ETP investors largely shrugged it off.
  • Outflows were US-focused (US$621m), while Germany, Switzerland, and Canada recorded inflows as investors bought the dip.
  • Bitcoin led outflows (US$946m), while Ethereum (US$205m), Solana (US$156m), and XRP (US$73.9m) saw strong inflows on continued ETF launch enthusiasm.

The full research features in CoinShares’ weekly newsletter, which can also be found here.

Confinity_sky1-min.gif