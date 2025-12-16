CoinShares Fund Flows: Digital Asset Funds See Continued Inflows As Investor Confidence Gradually Improves

Key takeaways:

Digital asset ETPs saw US$716M in weekly inflows, lifting total AuM to US$180B, though still well below the US$264B all-time high.

Inflows were broad-based, led by the US (US$483M), Germany (US$96.9M) and Canada (US$80.7M).

Bitcoin attracted US$352M while XRP (US$245M) and Chainlink (US$52.8M, a record inflow representing 54% of AuM) also saw strong demand; short-Bitcoin products recorded significant outflows, hinting at easing negative sentiment.

