CoinShares Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report

CoinShares, Europe's largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm, issued its latest research looking at investment inflows and outflows in popular ETPs, mutual funds, and OTC trusts referencing bitcoin, ether and other digital assets.
It covers flows by provider and by asset, helping investors understand the drivers of recent price moves and investor sentiment in the digital asset world.
Key points:
- Digital asset investment products saw inflows totalling US$30m last week, while late reporting of trades from the prior week saw inflows corrected from US$12m to US$343m, marking the largest single week of inflows since November 2021.
- Bitcoin saw inflows totalling US$19m last week with the prior week inflows corrected to US$206m, the largest single week inflows since May 2022.
- Ethereum saw inflows totalling US$8m, while the corrected prior week data saw inflows totalling US$120m. These inflows mark the largest single week of inflows since June 2021.