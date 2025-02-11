Coinbase To Host X Spaces With Co-Founder And CEO Brian Armstrong And CFO Alesia Haas

Coinbase Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “Coinbase”) today announced that it will host a X Spaces session with Brian Armstrong, Co-Founder and CEO, and Alesia Haas, CFO, on Tuesday February 18, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. PT. Beginning February 11, 2025, retail community members are encouraged to submit questions via X by replying to @Coinbase. The live video session will be accessible on X, with a recording available for replay shortly after the event.

