Coinbase Announces New Q&A Platform For Shareholders Ahead Of First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release- The Company Will Use Say To Crowdsource Questions From Verified Shareholders

Coinbase Global, Inc. announced today the launch of a shareholder Q&A platform to be used for its upcoming first quarter 2021 earnings call on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. PT.
Starting today, all shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions to management. To submit questions, please visit https://app.saytechnologies.com/coinbase-2021-q1/. The Q&A platform will remain open until 24 hours before the earnings call.
The live webcast of the Q1 2021 earnings call will be available on the Investor Relations website at https://investor.coinbase.com. Following the call, a replay of the call, as well as a transcript, will be available on the same website.
Disclosure Information
Coinbase uses the investor.coinbase.com and blog.coinbase.com websites, as well press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts, our Twitter feed (@coinbase), our Facebook page, our LinkedIn page, our YouTube channel, and Brian Armstrong’s Twitter feed (@brian_armstrong) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.
About Coinbase
Coinbase is building the cryptoeconomy – a more fair, accessible, efficient, and transparent financial system enabled by crypto. The company started in 2012 with the radical idea that anyone, anywhere, should be able to easily and securely send and receive Bitcoin. Today, Coinbase offers a trusted and easy-to-use platform for accessing the broader cryptoeconomy.
About Say
Say unlocks the power of shareholder votes and voices. Innovative public companies use Say to build deeper relationships with their investors, and the world’s fastest-growing brokers and investment platforms use Say to make shareholder rights more accessible for their customers. Additional information is available at www.saytechnologies.com.