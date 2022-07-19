Coinbase Announces Date Of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Coinbase Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “Coinbase”) announced today that it will publish its second quarter 2022 shareholder letter, including financial results, on its Investor Relations website at investor.coinbase.com on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, after market close. The Company will hold a question and answer session to discuss its financial results at 2:30 p.m. PT that same day.

Starting on August 2 at 9:00 a.m. PT, all shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions for Coinbase management by visiting here. This Q&A platform will remain open until 24 hours before the earnings call. Shareholders can email support@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

To register for the webcast, please use this link. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations website at investor.coinbase.com. Following the call, a replay of the call, as well as a transcript, will be available on the same website.