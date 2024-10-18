CMU OmniClear Limited And SIX Sign MOU To Unlock Further Cross-Border Investment Opportunities

Mr Eddie Yue, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of CMU OmniClear Limited, meets Mr Marcus Harréus, Global Head of Commercials, Securities Services at SIX.

CMU OmniClear Limited (CMU OmniClear), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) and SIX signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) today (18 October) for cooperation in securities depository and settlement to foster the growth of cross-border investment.

Based on the MOU, the two parties will collaborate in a joint international securities settlement and safekeeping, develop a closer working relationship, and maintain channels for the exchange of information.

Mr Eddie Yue (fourth left), Chairperson of the Board of Directors of CMU OmniClear Limited, and Mr Marcus Harréus (fifth left), Global Head of Commercials, Securities Services at SIX, conduct a meeting with senior managements from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and SIX to foster a closer working relationship for the prosperity of financial markets in both jurisdictions.

Mr Stanley Chan, CEO of CMU OmniClear, said, “Today marks an important milestone for the CMU in developing into a regional central securities depository (CSD) in Asia. With the CMU OmniClear’s unique gateway function between China and global markets, we believe our new partnership with SIX will help Chinese investors to tap into the opportunities in the Swiss and international markets, and allow Swiss investors enhanced access to the Hong Kong and Mainland markets.”

Mr Jos Dijsselhof, CEO at SIX, said, “We are very pleased with this agreement with such a relevant entity as CMU OmniClear, which we are convinced will be positive for both parties and both areas. Asia is a part of the world where we explore business opportunities with great potential.”

Mr Stanley Chan, Chief Executive Officer of CMU OmniClear Limited, and Mr Marcus Harréus, Global Head of Commercials, Securities Services at SIX, sign a Memorandum of Understanding to promote collaboration in securities depository and settlement.

The scope of the cooperation features areas such as mutual support for investment in the Hong Kong, Swiss and international markets. It also includes the mutual exchange of information on operation and market as well as mutual development of business opportunities.

About CMU OmniClear Limited

CMU OmniClear Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Exchange Fund established to operate the Central Moneymarkets Unit system on behalf of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Since 1990, CMU has provided secure and efficient clearing, settlement and custodian services for Hong Kong’s multi-currency debt securities and those in international markets. Over the years, the CMU has continuously established linkages with regional and international central securities depositories to expand its issuer and investor reach globally. With the launch of Bond Connect scheme in 2017, the CMU has become a pivotal financial market infrastructure serving both onshore and offshore market participants.

Please visit www.cmu.org.hk for more information about the CMU.