CME Group's Expanded Suite Of Short-Term Agricultural Options Now Available For Trading

CME Group , the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that its expanded suite of Weekly agricultural options on grains and oilseed futures, which now include an expiry for every day of the trading week, are available for trading.

"With an expiry now available for every day of the week, CME Group will provide market participants with maximum flexibility as we head into the growing season," said John Ricci , Managing Director and Global Head of Agricultural Markets. "Amid continued economic uncertainty, demand for our short-term options continues to increase as clients look for more tools to efficiently manage price risk."

"We are very pleased that CME Group has expanded its Weekly option expiries," said Matthew Garmon , Head of Trading at Greenfield Commodities, LLC . "It's great to be able to match expirations with key events like WASDE reports or weekends that carry significant macro risk. Daily expirations will help all stakeholders manage risk with better precision. It's a lot easier for people to be decisive on options structures when they know they're investing in expirations that cover exactly the days that they need."

"We are pleased that CME Group continues to expand its product offering to meet the growing popularity of short-dated options," said Steve Sanders , EVP of Marketing and Product Development at Interactive Brokers. "The new Weekly agricultural options on grains and oilseed futures will give traders enhanced flexibility to express short-term views with efficiency."

Weekly agricultural options reached record volume in 2024, hitting an ADV of 18,964, up 72% year-over-year, led by growth in Soybean Oil (up 220%), Soybean (up 109%) and Corn (up 63%) options. In January, Weekly agricultural options ADV hit 28,037, the third highest month on record.