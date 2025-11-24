CME Group U.S. Treasury Open Interest Hits Record Of 35 Million Contracts - Second-Highest Interest Rate Daily Volume On November 21

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that open interest (OI) in its deeply liquid U.S. Treasury futures and options set a new record of 35,120,066 contracts on November 20. CME Group's deeply liquid interest rate futures and options complex also traded 44,839,732 contracts on November 21, the second-highest daily volume ever.

"As market participants navigate uncertainty around economic growth and the pace of Federal Reserve easing, they are turning to our markets for unparalleled efficiencies and liquidity across the yield curve," said Agha Mirza, CME Group Global Head of Rates and OTC Products. "Our strong OI and volume on November 20 & 21 is just the latest example of how our futures and options help clients to manage risk with precision and flexibility."

CME Group is the world's leading interest rate market, with futures and options for a broad range of benchmark products, including U.S. Treasuries, SOFR, Fed Funds, TBAs, credit and more. Its U.S. Treasury and SOFR contracts trade side-by-side on the CME Globex platform with BrokerTec cash securities.

Clients can access more than $20 billion in daily margin savings across the company's interest rate products. CME Group U.S. Treasury and SOFR futures are also eligible for portfolio margining with other cleared interest rate swaps and futures, as well as cross-margining with FICC-cleared cash U.S. Treasury notes, bonds and certain Repo transactions.

For more information, visit our product page at cmegroup.com/rates.