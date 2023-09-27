CME Group To Launch Micro Henry Hub Futures And Options On November 6

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that it will launch Micro Henry Hub futures and options on November 6, pending all relevant regulatory reviews. These new micro contracts will be one-tenth the size of the company's benchmark Henry Hub futures and options and cash-settled.

"Our new Micro Henry Hub futures and options contracts will provide global energy traders with additional flexibility to manage their natural gas exposure with precision," said Peter Keavey, Global Head of Energy and Environmental Products, CME Group. "The launch of these smaller contracts is particularly well timed as Henry Hub's significance as a global benchmark continues to grow. We look forward to helping a wider range of global investors access the liquidity and efficiency of our energy markets."

"CME Group's smaller sized Micro Henry Hub futures and options will give our clients a more flexible and cost-effective way to trade benchmark energy futures with precision," said Steve Sanders, EVP of Marketing and Product Development at Interactive Brokers. "We are pleased to offer these products alongside other micro futures and options contracts, which continue to be a popular way for our active trader clients to manage their exposure with less upfront commitment."

Average daily volume in the full-sized Henry Hub futures contract is up 14% from last year. Volume originating outside of the U.S. has also grown 3% this year to 21% of total volume. Average open interest is also up 16% from last year.

CME Group continues to be the most liquid and efficient marketplace for trading natural gas options, with average daily volume in Henry Hub options up 29% from last year and 55% of volume occurring on screen this year, up 10% from last year. Average open interest is up 12% from last year.

Micro Henry Hub futures and options will be listed by and subject to the rules of NYMEX. For more information, please visit here.